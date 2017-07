Your article on the SAA bail-out refers (Leading economists slam Gigaba for SAA bail-out, July 3). The picture you show is of a Boeing 747, which SAA stopped using 10 years ago.

As you reported then, they are gas guzzlers, although British Airways, which is massively profitable, still uses them to this day. However, there are no kickbacks when you don’t buy new aircraft.

Ian SchofieldVia e-mail