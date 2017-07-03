LETTER: Transformation irrelevant

What will be the relevance of radical economic transformation if it does not create jobs, but sheds them instead? People can’t eat proposals and slogans. They want tangible solutions that are meaningful to their lives, not empty rhetoric. The unions are promising the workers a fair deal, but that is a short-term benefit. In the long run, they will suffer.

Mining companies have made a lot of money at the workers’ expense. The least they should do is to help save and create jobs, rather than shed them. The private sector must understand running to the government when things do not go their way is not going to help. The technical recession must not be used as an excuse.

Tom MhlangaBraamfontein