Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Transformation irrelevant

03 July 2017 - 04:00
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

What will be the relevance of radical economic transformation if it does not create jobs, but sheds them instead? People can’t eat proposals and slogans. They want tangible solutions that are meaningful to their lives, not empty rhetoric. The unions are promising the workers a fair deal, but that is a short-term benefit. In the long run, they will suffer.

Mining companies have made a lot of money at the workers’ expense. The least they should do is to help save and create jobs, rather than shed them. The private sector must understand running to the government when things do not go their way is not going to help. The technical recession must not be used as an excuse.

Tom MhlangaBraamfontein

Mkhize says radical economic policies needed to end inequality

Zweli Mkhize says radical changes in economy will make country more competitive and benefit private sector
Politics
1 day ago

CAROL PATON: Anti-Gupta gears will grind under radical noise at ANC conference

Team Zuma may seem to be the winners, but more and more of the party members are becoming restless
Opinion
3 days ago

CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: Radical economic transformation? Let me explain ...

'Radical economic transformation is, in essence, about building a more equal society through sustained inclusive growth'
Politics
5 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: The price of writing about the ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
Signs are Zuma power is slipping
Opinion
3.
TIM COHEN: I’ve seen Black Land First’s tactics ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Cracks leave SA vulnerable
Opinion / Editorials
5.
CARTOON: Compromised
Opinion

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.