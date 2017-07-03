LETTER: Tim Cohen a struggle stalwart

Business Day editor Tim Cohen was a couple of years ahead of me at the Durban campus of the University of Natal in the 1980s. I recall him being heavily involved in the student representative council, National Union of South African Students, United Democratic Front, End Conscription Campaign and other organisations committed to bringing down the apartheid regime and fighting for a free and democratic SA. All at some personal risk and sacrifice. His struggle credentials are impeccable.

The Black First Land First Gupta-linked thugs who attacked him outside Peter Bruce’s house weren’t even born when Cohen was being harassed, assaulted, arrested and detained by the apartheid security police juggernaut. Oh, the irony.

Mark LoweDurban