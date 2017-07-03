Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Tim Cohen a struggle stalwart

03 July 2017 - 04:00
Tim Cohen. Picture: BUSINESS DAY
Tim Cohen. Picture: BUSINESS DAY

Business Day editor Tim Cohen was a couple of years ahead of me at the Durban campus of the University of Natal in the 1980s. I recall him being heavily involved in the student representative council, National Union of South African Students, United Democratic Front, End Conscription Campaign and other organisations committed to bringing down the apartheid regime and fighting for a free and democratic SA. All at some personal risk and sacrifice. His struggle credentials are impeccable.

The Black First Land First Gupta-linked thugs who attacked him outside Peter Bruce’s house weren’t even born when Cohen was being harassed, assaulted, arrested and detained by the apartheid security police juggernaut. Oh, the irony.

Mark LoweDurban

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: The price of writing about the ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
Signs are Zuma power is slipping
Opinion
3.
TIM COHEN: I’ve seen Black Land First’s tactics ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Cracks leave SA vulnerable
Opinion / Editorials
5.
CARTOON: Compromised
Opinion

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.