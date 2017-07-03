LETTER: Move on from racial labels

It was interesting to read two letters in Friday’s Business Day that highlighted the problem of racial classification. The DA castigates the ANC, saying its numbers are incorrect, while quoting an alternate set of numbers without giving a source. That clearly is politics and not science, as the numbers are useless without a source reference.

In the second letter, the Institute of Race Relations suggests that disadvantage rather than race should be used to determine who should benefit from affirmative action, once again without giving any indication of how this status should be established. Disadvantage without metrics is also political rhetoric.

We all have different views on how we are disadvantaged in one way or another. In the old SA my father, an English-speaking engineer working in the Cape provincial administration, felt that he was disadvantaged because he wasn’t an Afrikaans member of the Broederbond. Neither of these approaches, in any case, help with the black economic empowerment numbers game on the JSE.

At a local service delivery planning level, the use of geographic areas might be more useful as people are no longer forced into specific areas based on race. It is time we as a nation stopped this divisive labelling and moved to looking at our people as people. It should no longer be about race, but perhaps about status. Workers are workers irrespective of their background, as are company directors, managers and shareholders.

We have been in the new SA for more than 23 years. Let’s move on.

Henry WatermeyerLyndhurst