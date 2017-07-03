Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Move on from racial labels

03 July 2017 - 04:00
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LISA HNATOWICZ
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LISA HNATOWICZ

It was interesting to read two letters in Friday’s Business Day that highlighted the problem of racial classification. The DA castigates the ANC, saying its numbers are incorrect, while quoting an alternate set of numbers without giving a source. That clearly is politics and not science, as the numbers are useless without a source reference.

In the second letter, the Institute of Race Relations suggests that disadvantage rather than race should be used to determine who should benefit from affirmative action, once again without giving any indication of how this status should be established. Disadvantage without metrics is also political rhetoric.

We all have different views on how we are disadvantaged in one way or another. In the old SA my father, an English-speaking engineer working in the Cape provincial administration, felt that he was disadvantaged because he wasn’t an Afrikaans member of the Broederbond. Neither of these approaches, in any case, help with the black economic empowerment numbers game on the JSE.

At a local service delivery planning level, the use of geographic areas might be more useful as people are no longer forced into specific areas based on race. It is time we as a nation stopped this divisive labelling and moved to looking at our people as people. It should no longer be about race, but perhaps about status. Workers are workers irrespective of their background, as are company directors, managers and shareholders.

We have been in the new SA for more than 23 years. Let’s move on.

Henry WatermeyerLyndhurst

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: The price of writing about the ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
Signs are Zuma power is slipping
Opinion
3.
TIM COHEN: I’ve seen Black Land First’s tactics ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Cracks leave SA vulnerable
Opinion / Editorials
5.
CARTOON: Compromised
Opinion

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.