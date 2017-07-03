Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Hammer blow to health

03 July 2017 - 04:00
Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
In the US, Martin Luther King first called for equality of access to medical services as a civil rights issue in the 1960s. Obamacare tried to solve the problem, but instead of contributions to the system being compulsory, as I understand it, this was optional.

While Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi’s sentiment is laudable, like most laws, this government wants to introduce NHI is a hammer blow that ignores the input from key role players and will continue to destroy investor confidence and lead to the rationalisation of the medical industry. Who cares if you don’t get the tax break for medical deductions anymore, which is similar to paying for private schooling? All that will happens is that, as with education, the government facilities will get worse and private enterprise will fill the gap.

I am surprised that doctors don’t get together and establish a "medical debenture" system where people can prebook timeshare for their services at dedicated medical malls. After all, the doctors will eventually be faced with deciding where to work, and — like the labour market in general — most will choose to be freelance contractors. If they prebook patients, they can prove more than one source of income and will then be taxed provisionally.

Andy ClayVia e-mail

