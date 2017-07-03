LETTER: A rapidly declining SA

Last week was a bleak one for SA. We have Black First Land First behaving like thugs at the behest and command of the detestable Gupta family, outside the private home of Peter Bruce. We can only imagine the stress the Bruce family is under — they are the lightning rod absorbing the violence against an informed press that draws attention to the looting of state resources by the combined families of Gupta and Zuma and their cohorts.

We have Redi Tlhabi leaving both 702 and SA; we know she realises that the opportunities, security of lifestyle and opportunities for her and her family are bigger and brighter outside a rapidly declining SA.

We have the ANC veterans, so disgusted by the thuggish, intolerant behaviour of the ANC and its fear of open debate at their conference that they are boycotting the first two days.

We have the heath minister seeking to squeeze the few remaining taxpayers and businesses to fund a National Health Insurance scheme that is a good idea in principle, but is unaffordable. It merely underlines the ANC’s bleak view of the economy: it never seeks to grow the pie, create opportunity and extend economic wellbeing, but rather wants continually to redistribute ever smaller slices.

Jon QuirkRiver Club