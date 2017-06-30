LETTER: Zuma causes problems

ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe claimed at the Gauteng ANC conference last week that it was pointless recalling Jacob Zuma as this would not solve all the country’s problems. Any ordinary South African will tell you that the great majority of our problems would be removed along with Zuma. The never-ending scandals related to his leadership are well documented, as is the resulting damage to the economy, investment, job creation, uplifting the poor and loss of funding for housing, schools and hospitals.

There is hard evidence of the Guptas’ capture of government officials and state entities. Who is aiding and abetting the Guptas if not Zuma? Who appointed the rotten ministers Van Rooyen, Dlamini, Zwane, Buthelezi, Mokonyane and other incompetents such as Dudu Myeni, if not Zuma? Who authorised the landing of the Guptas’ plane at Waterkloof and then promoted the fall-guy, Bruce Koloane, to ambassador, if not Zuma? Who violated his oath of office; who faces 783 criminal charges; who has spent millions of rand of taxpayers money in legal fees in attempting to stay out of jail; whose five wives and 20-plus children are a drain on state coffers, whose son is assisting the Guptas to rape and pillage the country, if not Zuma?

John Perry Hartbeespoort