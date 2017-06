The surveillance of Peter Bruce and his family by the Guptas is despicable (The price of writing about the Guptas, June 29).

Equally despicable is the threatening tweet: "I’ve heard you are mentally sick and you see psychiatrist ever week." (sic)

So what? The attempt to stigmatise mental health is as appalling as the rest of the Gupta sleaze.

Dr Jillian CarmanParkview