LETTER: Busa initiative welcomed

Your editorial (The business of transformation, June 28) stating, "It is for the first time organised business has united behind a commitment to transformation", makes several interesting points, including that "if business see themselves as agents of transformation in their own right, it could make for a much more effective and less tick-box approach".

Businesses must be willing partners in the transformation journey and Business Unity SA’s (Busa’s) initiative to draft a "comprehensive approach to deracialising the economy" must be welcomed as a timely intervention. Our government and country need such initiatives, led by various sectors of the economy. Such documents must be engaged and workable synergies found with all the ideas.

I am certain the transformation commission at the ANC policy conference will consider the proposals in Busa’s document. At the same time, we must applaud the initiative announced by the ANC treasurer-general, working with the economic transformation subcommittee of the party’s national executive committee and collaborating with the automotive industry, as helpful to achieving inclusive growth.

Bennitto MotitsweTshwane