LETTER: ANC’s numbers incorrect

It is no surprise to see the implosion of the ANC in its Dullah Omar region (Factions ripping ANC regions apart, June 27).

ANC Western Cape secretary Faiez Jacobs was quoted as saying Cape Town’s population is 45% coloured‚ 43% white and 9% black.

This is incorrect, and his ignorance partly explains his apparent surprise that the ANC has so many black councillors in Cape Town.

According to the latest data, the city has a population of 3,740,025: 42.4% coloured, 38.6% black, 15.7% white, 1.4% Indian/Asian and 19% other. These figures are important to help us deliver services to all Capetonians.

Shaun AugustDA regional chairman: metro region