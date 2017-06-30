LETTER: Courts strengthen our democracy and are incapable of overreach

That Executive is accountable to Parliament, which is accountable to the people who elected its members. This occurs under what is known as the separation of powers which is absolutely fundamental to our democracy. There can never be a danger to society in allowing the courts to perform this "refereeing" function, because that is all it is — a "refereeing" function, as complex and exotic as it is.

b) In terms of the sacred principle of equality under the law, there can never be any issue that the courts be deprived of hearing. Even the lowliest of citizens must have an inalienable right to take their real, and even imagined, issues to the courts.

The courts have the power and procedures to dismiss "argumentative, frivolous and vexatious" cases. However, when a citizen or entity insists that a right is being breached by the state, or that there is some other wrongdoing, the court has an absolute duty to check if this is so under the Constitution. Such checking can never be a threat to our democracy, but rather a strengthening of it.

c) Friedman makes a fatal mistake when he states, "To hand this role to the courts is to deny citizens their right to decide who governs and how they do it." Courts do not decide who governs. As said, the court matches the act or omission complained of against the Constitution to test for compliance or breach. Deciding that there is a match or mismatch as regards an act or omission can never be a denial of citizen's rights. In fact, it is always an upholding of our rights because those rights are what is enshrined in the Constitution — and not in what the courts make up.

d) Friedman starts off by contending that the courts are placed in "great danger". It is impossible to see how the courts are in danger when the parties involved voluntarily submit to the jurisdiction of a court. In effect, he is contending that there can be a point at which our Constitution becomes a danger — because all the court does is to rule that the Constitution reigns supreme, no more, no less.

The courts identify our Constitution as the boss and tells us what the boss is saying. How can our Constitution be a danger?

With respect, what is dangerous is to start contending that there is a point at which our courts be deprived of their duty to test anything for compliance with the Constitution. Put simply — deciding whether or not an act or omission is in compliance or breach of the Constitution can never be "an overreach" by the courts. That is what they are there for.

Judge Chris N GreenlandVia e-mail