LETTER: Secret ballot clarification

The Constitutional Court has clarified matters relating to the secret ballot issue brilliantly:

Question 1. Can the speaker act ethically in any way other than as an unbiased leader of the house? There is only one correct answer.

Question 2. Is the ultimate allegiance of MPs to the people and the Constitution, or to their parties? Again, there is only one correct answer.

Question 3. Are MPs more or less likely to vote as the situation demands if the vote is open or secret? Again, only one correct answer.

Roger BriggsEdenvale