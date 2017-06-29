Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Secret ballot clarification

29 June 2017 - 05:58
National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
- National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Image:

The Constitutional Court has clarified matters relating to the secret ballot issue brilliantly:

Question 1. Can the speaker act ethically in any way other than as an unbiased leader of the house? There is only one correct answer.

Question 2. Is the ultimate allegiance of MPs to the people and the Constitution, or to their parties? Again, there is only one correct answer.

Question 3. Are MPs more or less likely to vote as the situation demands if the vote is open or secret? Again, only one correct answer.

Roger BriggsEdenvale

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Zuma’s done another Terrible ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
ALLAN GREENBLO: Protector granted what was not ...
Opinion
3.
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Why did Nhlanhla Nene letter ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
LETTER: Banana republic prisons
Opinion / Letters
5.
EDITORIAL: Cheap talk and runaway prices
Opinion / Editorials

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.