LETTER: National Prosecuting Authority is rather clueless

28 June 2017 - 05:41
Shaun Abrahams. Picture: REUTERS
The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA’s) home page states: "As a key partner in the criminal justice system, the NPA plays a critical role in ensuring that perpetrators of crime are charged and held responsible for their criminal actions."

Its mission statement says: "Guided by the Constitution, we in the NPA ensure justice for the victims of crime by prosecuting without fear, favour and prejudice and by working with our partners and the public to solve and prevent crime."

Clearly Shaun Abrahams and his team have no idea of what’s on their website; they have no idea of their mission statement; and clearly they have no idea what their job is.

Oscar SmithVia e-mail

