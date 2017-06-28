LETTER: Give honesty a chance

If I were public enterprises minister I would appoint Dikgang Moseneke with Terence Nombembe at the helm of Eskom, and Father Smangaliso Mkhatshwa to lead South African Airways with Sizwe Nxasana as the captain. The truth is that the shenanigans besetting state-owned entities stem from corporate governance and accountability deviations.

Rationally, the deployment of capable cadres with the requisite skills is an ideal strategy for the ruling party to take charge of the state in order to transform society. This is bolstered by the theory that deployees would process government mandates in performing their duties to deliver on the objectives in the party manifesto. The challenge arises when those entrusted to realise this goal get embroiled in maladministration of a corrupt nature.

The devil of patronage has captured our leaders in such a way that rogue elements are treated as royalty. The ANC policy conference needs to review deployment policy and come up with measures to deal with delinquents.

Morgan PhaahlaEkurhuleni