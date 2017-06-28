LETTER: Banana republic prisons

Just when we thought our country had dealt with enough embarrassment recently, we wake up to yet another disgraceful moment in the history of our correctional service centres. It is outrageous that strippers can be allowed to entertain prisoners, some of whom are surely sex offenders.

Should we be comforted that the officials responsible have been suspended? No — they should have been fired right on the spot for turning that prison into a strip club.

Tom MhlangaBraamfontein