Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Banana republic prisons

28 June 2017 - 05:41
Strippers 'entertain' prisoners. Image: TWITTER
- Strippers 'entertain' prisoners. Image: TWITTER

Just when we thought our country had dealt with enough embarrassment recently, we wake up to yet another disgraceful moment in the history of our correctional service centres. It is outrageous that strippers can be allowed to entertain prisoners, some of whom are surely sex offenders.

Should we be comforted that the officials responsible have been suspended? No — they should have been fired right on the spot for turning that prison into a strip club.

Tom MhlangaBraamfontein

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Leaked e-mails show more Gupta ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
ALLAN GREENBLO: Protector granted what was not ...
Opinion
3.
EDITORIAL: Bankorp case will define limits of ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
Why it's time for business to stand up to the ...
Opinion
5.
AUBREY MATSHIQI: Unpalatable truth the hardest to ...
Opinion / Columnists

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.