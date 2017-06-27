LETTER: Clean Cape of good hope

As the agency responsible for tourism, trade and investment promotion for Cape Town and the Western Cape, Wesgro warmly congratulates the 24 municipalities in the province for their outstanding clean audit results.

We also commend the excellent work of the City of Cape Town in ensuring corruption-free government, clearly reflected in their clean audit —the only metro to achieve this accolade in the country.

We are ecstatic about these results because it will make attracting investment into our region and country easier during these difficult economic times.

The link between clean government and investor confidence is not often discussed, but from the conversations Wesgro has had with investors all over the world it is absolutely essential.

It means a business looking to open a factory in the Cape will be assured that an honest government will deliver basic services to their site without interruption.

It means if there are problems issues can be raised through official channels without any requirement for corrupt dealings.

It also provides certainty that investments will not be affected by government officials acting improperly.

Wesgro will be sharing these excellent results on our trade and investment missions around the world.

Russel Brueton Wesgro