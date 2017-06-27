LETTER: Charter’s Brexit moment

While we are reminded daily of bad governance in SA, what to make of the bizarre self-harming acts of the purported government in the UK?

Despite what was obvious, becoming more obvious by the hour — the Brexit damage to the UK economy — a minority government driven by a few obsessed MPs and headed by an uninspiring prime minister, still parrotting the out-of-date "voice of the people" seems determined to jump over the cliff, dragging the UK economy with it.

But, and this may be relevant to the Mining Charter, investors are girding their loins for the damages claim of the century on the basis that having invested under certain circumstances — access to the single market — they will suffer damages because of the government’s action in changing the regulation which they reasonably expected to remain in place.

This was mainly in the context of foreign investors and bilateral trade treaties but it is not a stretch to suggest it could apply to all investors who have or will be damaged by the drastic change of circumstances effected by the Mining Charter.

Sydney Kaye Cape Town