LETTER: Protector has misfired

Brandan’s June 22 cartoon of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane as a sharpshooter implied she had "hit the mark" with her recent report. Rather, she has shot herself in the foot. The report will be overturned through judicial review and she has clearly exceeded her mandate by prescribing that the Constitution be changed.

Most alarming, the source for her report — Stephen Mitford Goodson, whose book on banking she described as a "must read" — is a conspiracy theorist, a Nazi and apartheid apologist who has denied the Holocaust and written a book whose title declares Verwoerd as "SA’s greatest prime minister".

Uncannily, Mkhwebane met Goodson on April 20 – Hitler’s birthday. Even his middle name raises the question as to whether he is related to or named after the Mitford sisters, Diana and Unity, who were very close to Hitler.

It makes me wonder if her self-description as a Christian is more a declaration against an imagined global Jewish malevolence rather than a basic statement of deep personal faith.

The DA was the only party to oppose Mkhwebane’s appointment. It appears that Helen Zille shoots straighter than South Africans who should know better.

David P KramerKillarney