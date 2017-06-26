LETTER: Palestine imprisons itself

The article (Colonial arrogance cages all of Palestine, June 22) is long on emotion and short on factual accuracy.

It talks about Palestinians "marking the world’s longest continuing military occupation". That is incorrect: India has occupied Kashmir since 1948 and China Tibet since 1950, both long before the Six-Day War ended in 1967.

It claims Israel’s leaders do not want Palestinians to have their own independent state, ignoring the fact that Israel has offered the Palestinians their own state three times in the past 15 years. Each offer was turned down by the Palestinians, who are, ironically, still unable to accept an independent Jewish state.

In talking about the difficult daily commute Palestinians have, it fails to give any context — the strict security measures were implemented after the second Intifada when over 1,000 Israelis were killed. The checkpoints are vital to prevent further acts of terror on Israeli civilians.

It discusses the "pressure-cooker prison that is the Gaza strip", without mentioning that the strip is run by Hamas, which calls for Israel to be destroyed. Hamas collects $15m a month in tax which, instead of using it to provide education, medical services and electricity for its people, it spends on weapons to fight Israel.

Harry Joffe Killarney