Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Palestine imprisons itself

26 June 2017 - 08:43
Israel flag. Picture: THINKSTOCK
- Israel flag. Picture: THINKSTOCK
Image:

The article (Colonial arrogance cages all of Palestine, June 22) is long on emotion and short on factual accuracy.

It talks about Palestinians "marking the world’s longest continuing military occupation". That is incorrect: India has occupied Kashmir since 1948 and China Tibet since 1950, both long before the Six-Day War ended in 1967.

It claims Israel’s leaders do not want Palestinians to have their own independent state, ignoring the fact that Israel has offered the Palestinians their own state three times in the past 15 years. Each offer was turned down by the Palestinians, who are, ironically, still unable to accept an independent Jewish state.

In talking about the difficult daily commute Palestinians have, it fails to give any context — the strict security measures were implemented after the second Intifada when over 1,000 Israelis were killed. The checkpoints are vital to prevent further acts of terror on Israeli civilians.

It discusses the "pressure-cooker prison that is the Gaza strip", without mentioning that the strip is run by Hamas, which calls for Israel to be destroyed. Hamas collects $15m a month in tax which, instead of using it to provide education, medical services and electricity for its people, it spends on weapons to fight Israel.

Harry Joffe Killarney

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Still no Eskom solution in sight as ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
ALLAN GREENBLO: Protector granted what was not ...
Opinion
3.
EDITORIAL: Mkhwebane and her splendid, ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
A public protector’s job is to make sure people ...
Opinion
5.
STUART THEOBALD: How Oakbay’s listing provided a ...
Opinion / Columnists

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.