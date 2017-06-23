Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Sword hangs above Dudu Myeni

23 June 2017 - 05:52
Dudu Myeni. Picture: SUPPLIED
Dudu Myeni’s lawyers are relying on a technical point of law in order to declare invalid the compliance notice issued to her by the Companies and Intellectual Properties Commission last November. The chairwoman of South African Airways had good reason to want to testify in camera on Monday.

Myeni’s confidentiality hangs by a slender thread. However, it is doubtful that she will survive and the BnP Capital incident, which could have cost the airline R4bn, is her Sword of Damocles.

If the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse succeeds in having her declared a delinquent director, criminal charges will no doubt ensue. Ultimately, Myeni may also face fraud charges for her malefic behaviour.

Nathan CheimanNorthcliff

