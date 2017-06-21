LETTER: SA mining’s death blow

The Mining Charter, announced by Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane, was developed secretively and without consultation — even the ANC was caught unaware — and has already wiped out R51bn of the industry’s share value and will put the lid on the coffin of an already shrinking mining industry in SA.

Insiders in the industry, analysts and the Chamber of Mines are terrified about the consequences it will have on an industry, struggling for years that has lost more than 60,000 jobs in the past five years and is in the ICU.

It will scare off investors and it will be a disaster as many mines will start shedding more jobs.

Prospecting for new mines will dry up when the onerous new red tape and the idiotic move to have a 51% share for disadvantaged South Africans comes into operation as there will be no guarantee that investors will secure any return.

And this charlatan — who is one of the most tainted, compromised and captured individuals in Thuli Madonsela’s State of Capture report, as well as in the barrage of e-mails that are flooding our media daily — has the audacity to pontificate and refer to the new Mining Charter as "a catalyst for economic growth, job creation and a bigger participation in key sectors".

His statement is at best despicable and at worst criminal and he must face the music behind bars — not in the future but today.

JM BouvierBryanston