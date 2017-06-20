LETTER: We employ you, Zuma

The ANC continues to sabotage our country and economy and it is getting worse by the day. The tragedy is that it is happening without proper thought of the consequences of actions being proposed or taken.

Administration is the heart of any enterprise — be it a business, sporting organisation, government or municipality. A strong administration equals a strong enterprise.

The outcome of social engineering dictating numbers of black and white employees and their genders is bound to fail.

The ANC needs to think and act differently and the first step is to forget about social engineering. President Robert Mugabe tried it and destroyed Zimbabwe.

When President Jacob Zuma fired Pravin Gordhan, it was an act of economic sabotage. Firing a competent administrator and replacing him with a disingenuous finance minister who granted the Guptas South African citizenship as a favour only weakens administration and confidence in the economy and the country.

Business has no confidence whatsoever in the motives behind Malusi Gigaba’s appointment and if he is patriotic he should resign or be fired for complicity in state capture.

Strengthen government administrations with competent administrators, from the private sector if necessary. Every citizen of SA is a taxpayer. Every government employee, including the president and members of Parliament, are paid by taxpayers and are therefore accountable to us. We are fed up with corruption and incompetence at the highest levels of government.

Ned SturgeonBarberton