LETTER: Steps to transformation

Professor Richard Calland’s article (Business is at the crossroads and both routes lead to radical change, June 15) offered good insights into the problem facing our country.

Sadly, he does not begin to grapple with the realities. Successful businesses pay the taxes that make the apparatus of government possible. Destroy that base with ill-considered transformation and there is nothing left with which to fund the government.

Most successful businesses are a combination of capital and skills, entrepreneurial and technical. For larger black participation in the productive economy at executive level, schools must improve their standards radically and universities must concentrate resources on fields of study that promote business growth.

How does Economic Development Minister [Ebrahim] Patel propose to resolve those concentrations of mostly white monopoly capital, other than encouraging the companies to steadily develop and promote non-whites into executive positions? The government launched a programme of business capital access that could go some way to addressing the funding problem for emerging black would-be business owners. And, for the vast majority of our unemployed, what?

What about compulsory share issue to all employees of companies as part of their wages or salaries? What about heavily taxing all the overinflated share issues to corporate directors, unless also issued pro rata to salary to all employees? What about having union representatives on the boards, as in Germany?

What about all unions having a transparent voting process for executives, driven from the shop floor, and similar democratic, vote-driven procedures for calling a strike or calling it off? What about establishing proper skills development through apprenticeships involving formal training? What about the transfer of title to residents of all government or municipal formal housing? What about giving title to all rural farmers on national or "tribal" land? That would be real radical economic transformation.

Robert StoneLinden