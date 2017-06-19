LETTER: Hawks are just wagtails

The Hawks need to be rebranded to underscore their lack of relevance. I would like to propose the name Wagtails.

Our top investigative unit is quite obviously committed to merely obeying orders from its supreme master. Wagtails are known for their ability to genuflect; it is part of their DNA.

Unlike these naturally gifted birds, the ANC is busy with a systemic programme of corruption that is being exposed daily. These tails are still wagging, but the momentum is lost.

I suggest they catch the next train out of here — assuming, of course, that the locomotive will fit under the bridge.

The Zupta leaks have done more good for our country than any other single event since 1994. This underlines the value system characterised by the morally astute leadership of Nelson Mandela.

The economic illiterates in charge of our future are too corrupt and incompetent to face off the challenges. They act in the knowledge that there will be no consequences for their devious actions. It does not help that Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba is at the epicentre of our national crisis. One more wagtail could capsize our increasingly leaky ship.

AR Viljoen Elgin