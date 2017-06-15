LETTER: Maimane not in charge?

In your editorial (Between a rock and a hard place, June 14) you write that Mmusi Maimane is "not completely in charge of the DA". On what grounds? That he did not humiliate a colleague who devoted her entire life to the fight against injustice in SA?

That he did not overrule the electoral will of the people of the Western Cape who voted for Helen Zille to become premier?

That he resisted the baying of the media and social media mobs driven mad by largely manufactured outrage? That he secured a diplomatic solution to a divisive problem?

We know a bit about the internal affairs of political parties and I can assure your readers that Maimane is in charge of his party.

Frans CronjeCEO, IRR