Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Maimane not in charge?

15 June 2017 - 07:31
DA leader Mmusi Maimane and Helen Zille at a media briefing in Johannesburg on Tuesday. Picture: AFP PHOTO
DA leader Mmusi Maimane and Helen Zille at a media briefing in Johannesburg on Tuesday. Picture: AFP PHOTO

In your editorial (Between a rock and a hard place, June 14) you write that Mmusi Maimane is "not completely in charge of the DA". On what grounds? That he did not humiliate a colleague who devoted her entire life to the fight against injustice in SA?

That he did not overrule the electoral will of the people of the Western Cape who voted for Helen Zille to become premier?

That he resisted the baying of the media and social media mobs driven mad by largely manufactured outrage? That he secured a diplomatic solution to a divisive problem?

We know a bit about the internal affairs of political parties and I can assure your readers that Maimane is in charge of his party.

Frans CronjeCEO, IRR

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Ben Ngubane: good riddance to a man worth his ...
Opinion / Editor's Note
2.
XOLISA PHILLIP: The contradictions of Zuma’s rise ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
PETER BRUCE: Zuma: Fear is the key
Opinion / Bruce's List
4.
EDITORIAL: The DA’s ‘political solution’ will ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
STEVEN FRIEDMAN: Treasury leadership must hold ...
Opinion / Columnists

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.