Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Economic relativism?

15 June 2017 - 07:31
Cape Town city SA flag. Picture: THINKSTOCK
Cape Town city SA flag. Picture: THINKSTOCK

Steven Friedman has extended the concept of moral equivalence to economic policy equivalence, according to which there is no such thing as being right or better. In his world, a backward culture that, for instance, entertains honour killings is not inferior to western liberalism — it is just different.

Or, "radical economic change" is just as valid as the mainstream economics that reduced poverty and furthered advancement in every country that adopted it, notwithstanding that it can only guarantee to be the best system, not the elusive perfect one.

There is no aspect of Venezuelan economic policy worthy of discussion.

The UK and the US have proved beyond doubt that ideas are not necessarily of equal value, and it is not always the majority that holds the best idea. The UK under some form of mass hysteria voted themselves out of the EU, and the US elected Donald Trump. Both decisions were clearly wrong and self-harming on any rational analysis.

Perhaps Plato was right to suggest that democracy soon descends into absurdity, and the best form of government is a republic led by educated philosopher kings, grounded in wisdom and reason.

Sydney Kaye Cape Town

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Ben Ngubane: good riddance to a man worth his ...
Opinion / Editor's Note
2.
XOLISA PHILLIP: The contradictions of Zuma’s rise ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
PETER BRUCE: Zuma: Fear is the key
Opinion / Bruce's List
4.
EDITORIAL: The DA’s ‘political solution’ will ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
STEVEN FRIEDMAN: Treasury leadership must hold ...
Opinion / Columnists

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.