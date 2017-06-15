Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Do like Maimane, ANC

15 June 2017 - 07:28
President Jacob Zuma. Picture: GCIS
President Jacob Zuma. Picture: GCIS

Helen Zille’s insensitive tweets on colonialism blind-sided the DA and angered black South Africans. She tried to initiate debate on a topic that wasn’t relevant to our country’s current challenges and brought up the painful past we are all trying hard to make peace with.

I was happy with the genuine anger expressed by Mmusi Maimane over these tweets. He spoke my words and thoughts. To me, that is leadership.

But I am left wondering when the ANC will do the same with President Jacob Zuma. As Maimane said, Zuma broke the Constitution, but the ANC chose him over us.

Maimane must keep fighting that battle too. He must aim to get Zuma and his ANC humbled as well.

Siphosami NombembeCenturion

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Ben Ngubane: good riddance to a man worth his ...
Opinion / Editor's Note
2.
XOLISA PHILLIP: The contradictions of Zuma’s rise ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
PETER BRUCE: Zuma: Fear is the key
Opinion / Bruce's List
4.
EDITORIAL: The DA’s ‘political solution’ will ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
STEVEN FRIEDMAN: Treasury leadership must hold ...
Opinion / Columnists

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.