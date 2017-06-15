LETTER: Do like Maimane, ANC

Helen Zille’s insensitive tweets on colonialism blind-sided the DA and angered black South Africans. She tried to initiate debate on a topic that wasn’t relevant to our country’s current challenges and brought up the painful past we are all trying hard to make peace with.

I was happy with the genuine anger expressed by Mmusi Maimane over these tweets. He spoke my words and thoughts. To me, that is leadership.

But I am left wondering when the ANC will do the same with President Jacob Zuma. As Maimane said, Zuma broke the Constitution, but the ANC chose him over us.

Maimane must keep fighting that battle too. He must aim to get Zuma and his ANC humbled as well.

Siphosami NombembeCenturion