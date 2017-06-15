LETTER: DA leader shows mettle

While a lot of people – myself included – may still be furious with Helen Zille for her tweets on colonialism, she has shown integrity by apologising unreservedly for the harm they have caused. However, it took Mmusi Maimane calling a press conference for her to do this.

We should applaud him for taking the leadership to show that he couldn’t stand what Zille did.

It seems he worked hard to make her apologise. SA needs leaders with the same moral fibre as Maimane who, throughout the Zille tweets saga, has acted fairly. He suspended her and she fought back, but overall he kept a cool head.

Our country can’t be allowed to fall to the looting, corrupt and rent-seeking ANC and it seems there are few leaders who are capable of bringing the country out of its quagmire.

Now is the time for Maimane to prove he is the leader SA has been searching for; he must show the same resolve he did against Zille.

Jeremy MahlanguCape Town