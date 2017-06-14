Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Outa skews the maths

14 June 2017 - 06:01
Picture: SUNDAY WORLD
Image: Picture: SUNDAY WORLD

In your article (Austrian company pockets 74% of e-tolls, charges Outa, June 12), the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse is focusing on the cash collected and that skews the calculation. The nonpayment of tolls cannot be used as the basis on which to determine the cost of collection, as litigation will determine the ability to realise the revenue.

In terms of previously reported revenue, the toll operation costs are still aligned with the 17% expected cost of collection.

The toll operations company does not get a percentage of the toll revenue collected but is compensated in terms of a tendered schedule of rates for services delivered. The amount paid by the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) each month differs, depending on services provided.

ETC is a South African company. The amount paid to ETC is compensation for services delivered in accordance with tendered tariffs. All operational costs are paid in SA, such as the costs of employees, administration, communication, banking, facilities and rates and taxes.

Only if a profit is made is there a possibility that it may leave the country, subject to Reserve Bank requirements and tax regulations. This is the case with any foreign company doing business in SA.

As to statements that "virtually no money is going towards the e-toll bonds and that Sanral bond auctions are not attracting any investors", the facts are that at our last bond auction, on September 14 2016, we received total bids of more than R1.7bn while we were looking to raise R500m.

Vusi MonaGeneral manager communications: Sanral

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Zuma: Fear is the key
Opinion / Bruce's List
2.
XOLISA PHILLIP: The contradictions of Zuma’s rise ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: Between a rock and hard place
Opinion / Editorials
4.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The DA’s paradise lost
Opinion / Columnists
5.
STEVEN FRIEDMAN: Treasury leadership must hold ...
Opinion / Columnists

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.