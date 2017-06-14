LETTER: Outa skews the maths

In your article (Austrian company pockets 74% of e-tolls, charges Outa, June 12), the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse is focusing on the cash collected and that skews the calculation. The nonpayment of tolls cannot be used as the basis on which to determine the cost of collection, as litigation will determine the ability to realise the revenue.

In terms of previously reported revenue, the toll operation costs are still aligned with the 17% expected cost of collection.

The toll operations company does not get a percentage of the toll revenue collected but is compensated in terms of a tendered schedule of rates for services delivered. The amount paid by the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) each month differs, depending on services provided.

ETC is a South African company. The amount paid to ETC is compensation for services delivered in accordance with tendered tariffs. All operational costs are paid in SA, such as the costs of employees, administration, communication, banking, facilities and rates and taxes.

Only if a profit is made is there a possibility that it may leave the country, subject to Reserve Bank requirements and tax regulations. This is the case with any foreign company doing business in SA.

As to statements that "virtually no money is going towards the e-toll bonds and that Sanral bond auctions are not attracting any investors", the facts are that at our last bond auction, on September 14 2016, we received total bids of more than R1.7bn while we were looking to raise R500m.

Vusi MonaGeneral manager communications: Sanral