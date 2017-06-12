LETTER: Shifting the responsibility

Negative growth in the private sector is to blame for the country’s technical recession, ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe has said.

"New sectors in the private sector, the financial sector, retail and trade are negative. All those are not in the hands of government, they are in the hands of the private sector," he was quoted as saying.

Mantashe said the ANC is putting responsibility for the country’s economic growth on the private sector and that the government and private sector have to work together to get SA out of the slump.

A quote variously attributed to Abraham Lincoln, Mark Twain and author Maurice Switzer is apposite: better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak and to remove all doubt.

SC WeissParktown North