LETTER: Disappointed in Maimane

12 June 2017 - 06:02
Mmusi Maimane. Picture: SUPPLIED
I am seriously disappointed in the DA leader and his handling of Helen Zille’s tweets. The lady is entitled to her opinion, whether we agree with it or not.

When I voted for the DA in the past, that was a major part of what I voted for.

The leader is surely being led by the nose by the ANC; Mmusi Maimane is responding to its agenda and is terrified of losing some votes by standing on principle.

The DA has suspended Zille, rightly or wrongly, but it has left her to do what she has done so well: running the Western Cape. Go Helen, we appreciate what you have done for the DA.

Rob Sowry Bryanston

