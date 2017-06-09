LETTER: Gunning for Zille is wrong

The DA has come a long way from when it was formed in the early 1990s. It has made steady progress by being an honest party relying on a good governance record, with liberal values based on a free-market system and, importantly, being nonracial.

The biggest mistake was when Tony Leon merged with the National Party. It ended up with the ANC running the Western Cape and the DA sitting with discredited leaders such as Gerald Morkel and Peter Marais. That put the DA back five years.

The DA is again in a rush to run SA; they think that becoming ANC lite will get them there in 2019.

They have already marginalised their middle-class voters in Cape Town by allowing unprecedented rates increases and inappropriate planning decisions in typical "soak the rich" policies.

Helen Zille, a fearless fighter of principle, is now the new "victim" of this policy.

Anyone who reads Zille’s tweets cannot possibly think that there can be a case that would stand up in the human rights court as "racist".

If black voters can’t read and understand what she said, should these people that are all upset be the people the DA wants as members?

I think Afrikaners would have a real reason to be upset with colonialism — 26,000 of them died in concentration camps and their nations were destroyed by British colonialism. Yet I have seen not one complaint from that community.

The last thing the DA needs is to fight an election on two fronts in 2019, but if they want one, I can assure them that the middle class who have liberal views are up for the challenge. Zille will make a good leader if the DA doesn’t want her.

RG TiffinPaarden Eiland