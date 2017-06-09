LETTER: Ditch the victim mentality

I wholeheartedly agree with Dr Peter Baker’s letter (Everyone’s a coloniser, June 6) in which he stated that many other countries had been colonised in the course of their history and yet they don’t have the victim mentality our Africans have adopted. Instead they either booted out the invaders or integrated with them and worked together to improve their countries.

There are no more slaves in our country; that period of history should stay where it belonged — in the past. Yes, it happened but we have moved on from there. Or should have.

It is high time we capitalised on the modern facilities, technology and talent that those colonisers helped to develop in SA and stop bemoaning the ugly past and using that as an excuse not to progress. It is time to stop blaming and start taking positive action to ensure a harmonious and prosperous country.

Let us not destroy what we have achieved so far and work together as a united whole.

Caroline Edwards Sandton