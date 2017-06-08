LETTER: Our funny president

A few weeks ago, President Jacob Zuma spoke very enthusiastically about our "funny democracy and funny judiciary" while defending the social development minister. While watching this spectacle, my thoughts went to the many people who paid the ultimate price to achieve this "funny country".

However, what is really funny is the enthusiasm with which every new cabinet minister has taken up this "ideology" of Zuma’s. Meanwhile, the National Development Plan, which was painstakingly put together by all stakeholders in our society, is dead and buried.

But I can’t recall any society-wide discussion of the ideas behind radical economic transformation — other than the president and a lone professor putting it out there as the only truth. Something as important as this demands vigorous debate.

This certainly does not include information sessions only about the "beauty" of socialism. My 10-year-old daughter also believes in the superiority of socialism over capitalism — until we get into the "fine print".

Are we living in a participatory democracy where inputs of all the citizens are translated into government action, or a chiefdom where the chief wakes up one morning after a bad dream and radical economic restructuring on his mind? Is this the kind of democracy Oliver Tambo, Nelson Mandela, Albert Luthuli, Chris Hani and others envisaged for SA?

Derek AbrahamsVia e-mail