LETTER: Maimane’s tactical error

It seems that the DA leader Mmusi Maimane has worked himself into a corner because of his irrational analysis of the circumstances around Helen Zille’s tweets and his weakness in being led by the nose by those with other agendas.

Presumably he wants to dump Zille because he believes what she said will lose the DA black votes. But what if he is wrong?

What if the DA target group of black voters is only interested in the policies of the DA? What if one segment has no interest in colonialism or what Zille said about it, and what if another segment agrees that there were some benefits arising from colonialism?

Isn’t it patronising to suggest that all blacks are shallow thinkers? Those who were offended by such an innocuous comment were never potential DA voters anyway.

Those who led Maimane down this path are: the ANC and fellow travellers who relish weakening the DA; the opportunist dwarfs within the DA who see career advantages without the no-bulls**t Helen around; and the army of "right thinkers" led by public big mouths such as commentator Eusebius McKaiser who sees everything through the prism of race, and opinionated talk-show host Jon Maytham who hysterically polishes his virtue by shouting down anybody stupid enough to disagree with him.

Good luck to Maimane at the hearing. The DA will be humiliated if Zille is acquitted. Let them stretch the meaning of "bringing the party into disrepute" but then let them factually show that the party was harmed and, if so, by whom.

Sydney KayeCape Town