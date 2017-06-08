Opinion / Letters

LETTER: It’s the DA that’s on trial

08 June 2017 - 06:23
Helen Zille. Picture: VELI NHLAPO/SOWETAN
Helen Zille. Picture: VELI NHLAPO/SOWETAN

It’s not really Helen Zille who is "on trial", it is the DA. The party can be grateful that Zille is an honest leader with an impeccable nonracist track record.

By defending herself against these questionable charges, she will challenge the moral and intellectual ethos of the party, which appears to be the real issue here. Her arguments cannot be deflected by false charges of dishonesty or racism.

When prosecuting Zille, the party will have to demonstrate that her claims are untrue.

If her claims are not untrue, then it will be hard to argue that she brought the party into disrepute by making her claims, or by her subsequent articles that were written in response to her party leader’s shoddy treatment of her.

Instead, there is a risk for the party that prosecuting Zille will be seen as a mistake of unwarranted political correctness and expediency, or perhaps just a political assassination by the party leader she herself nurtured.

Hopefully, the DA will emerge from the crucible, forged into a more honest and clear-minded nonracial party.

Mark TurnerHartbeespoort Dam

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: The slime just keeps pouring out the ...
Opinion / Bruce's List
2.
MAGDA WIERZYCKA: Dubai no safe haven for finance ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
TIM COHEN: Jacob Zuma slips into an abyss, but he ...
Opinion
4.
EDITORIAL: Recession not the only worry
Opinion / Editorials
5.
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: PetroSA — no board means no ...
Opinion / Columnists

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.