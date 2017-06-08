LETTER: It’s the DA that’s on trial

It’s not really Helen Zille who is "on trial", it is the DA. The party can be grateful that Zille is an honest leader with an impeccable nonracist track record.

By defending herself against these questionable charges, she will challenge the moral and intellectual ethos of the party, which appears to be the real issue here. Her arguments cannot be deflected by false charges of dishonesty or racism.

When prosecuting Zille, the party will have to demonstrate that her claims are untrue.

If her claims are not untrue, then it will be hard to argue that she brought the party into disrepute by making her claims, or by her subsequent articles that were written in response to her party leader’s shoddy treatment of her.

Instead, there is a risk for the party that prosecuting Zille will be seen as a mistake of unwarranted political correctness and expediency, or perhaps just a political assassination by the party leader she herself nurtured.

Hopefully, the DA will emerge from the crucible, forged into a more honest and clear-minded nonracial party.

Mark TurnerHartbeespoort Dam