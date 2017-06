After having done what many would agree has been a great job leading the DA, Helen Zille’s behaviour now is no different to that of leaders in Africa who insist on hanging on to power.

And this is regardless of what damage she is doing to the DA and thus our country.

Zille, please try and behave like a true leader, put the country first and just admit you screwed up and then quietly go away.

Oscar SmithConstantia Hills