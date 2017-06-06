Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Trump’s climate folly

06 June 2017 - 06:36
US President Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI
US President Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

Two weeks ago Sri Lanka was devastated with mudslides due to torrential rain. One of the largest icebergs is about to break off the fourth largest ice shelf in Antarctica. Last year was the hottest on Earth since record keeping began in 1880. Massive areas of the Great Barrier Reef are damaged by bleaching.

These are just a few examples of mounting evidence which is overwhelmingly pointing to climate change. US President Donald Trump’s stand to withdraw from the Paris Accord defies intelligence.

SA called the US pullout "an abdication of global responsibility". The response from the New Zealand government has been deafening silence.

The global outcry over Trump’s folly and the recommitment of world leaders to making a difference here gives some encouragement this World Environment Day.

Steve LincolnAuckland

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: The slime just keeps pouring out the ...
Opinion / Bruce's List
2.
STUART THEOBALD: Cash-hungry Gupta empire may ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
TIM COHEN: There’s gold in them thar mounds of ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
TIM COHEN: Jacob Zuma slips into an abyss, but he ...
Opinion
5.
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Brian Molefe will not go ...
Opinion / Columnists

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.