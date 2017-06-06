LETTER: Trump’s climate folly

Two weeks ago Sri Lanka was devastated with mudslides due to torrential rain. One of the largest icebergs is about to break off the fourth largest ice shelf in Antarctica. Last year was the hottest on Earth since record keeping began in 1880. Massive areas of the Great Barrier Reef are damaged by bleaching.

These are just a few examples of mounting evidence which is overwhelmingly pointing to climate change. US President Donald Trump’s stand to withdraw from the Paris Accord defies intelligence.

SA called the US pullout "an abdication of global responsibility". The response from the New Zealand government has been deafening silence.

The global outcry over Trump’s folly and the recommitment of world leaders to making a difference here gives some encouragement this World Environment Day.

Steve LincolnAuckland