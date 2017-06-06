Opinion / Letters

LETTER: The perfect power mix

06 June 2017 - 06:39
In response to Richard Becker’s letter (June 1), the latest CSIR research indicates that the least expensive electricity mix would be 85% renewables (solar and wind tend to fill in each other’s gaps), with 15% imported gas to remedy variability.

Far from building any more nuclear power stations, the government is unable to remedy the Koeberg plant. Each year it leaks increasingly more radioactive tritium into the groundwater (which Cape Town now wishes to tap).

Also, the government has failed for 30 years to build a high-level radioactive waste depository, even for the existing nuclear power station, never mind new ones.

Further, half of Gauteng’s mine dumps are radioactive. For half a century, the Highveld winter winds blow uranium dust into everyone’s lungs. During summer, the rains leach radioactive uranium into streams flowing into the Vaal, tapped for drinking water.

One litmus test before building even one more nuclear power station is the government’s capacity to remediate the legacy of the existing atomic industry.

Keith GottschalkClaremont

