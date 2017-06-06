Opinion / Letters

LETTER: How to end e-mail denial

06 June 2017 - 06:37
Ajay, front, and Atul Gupta. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Ajay, front, and Atul Gupta. Picture: MARTIN RHODES

The next thing that must happen now is that the Zupta e-mails must be verified as authentic, conclusively and beyond doubt.

This is apparently a fairly easy thing to do, but it must be done in a manner that is beyond reproach. For example, it could be done by three or more reputable, independent institutions. We could even offer Jacob Zuma the option of nominating one of them.

The results must be published widely.

Once validated beyond doubt, the e-mails will take on a life of their own because they will put an end to denials of their existence and authenticity.

This will take about three working days. The job can be completed by Thursday, the results published by Friday. Let’s do it. What are we waiting for?

James DrewVia e-mail

