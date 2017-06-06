Opinion / Letters

LETTER: DA is centralising power

06 June 2017 - 06:41
Helen Zille. Picture: BUSINESS DAY
The suspension of Helen Zille from the Democratic Alliance by DA leader Mmusi Maimane is a big, big mistake.

Besides the obvious hypocrisy, it also puts a catastrophic dent in any realistic hope of the DA meeting its predicted 2019 election victory. The ANC and EFF must be ecstatic at this spectacular DA own goal.

Note too, the complete silence from all the other DA public representatives, effectively banned from speaking publicly and too afraid of losing their seats if they do. The centralisation of power is complete.

What kind of "liberal" party behaves like this?

Mark LoweDurban

