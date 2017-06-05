Opinion / Letters

LETTTER: Inequality personified

05 June 2017 - 06:58
Serge Belamant. Picture: ROBERT BOTHA
Serge Belamant. Picture: ROBERT BOTHA

The $50,000-a-month consulting fee payable by Net1 UEPS to Serge Belamant after he retires is 188 times the minimum wage, or equivalent to 188 minimum wage jobs — and this is a company that provides a basic payment service to the most vulnerable in our society.

The five directors of Net1 were paid R35.5m in 2015 (the 2016 annual report does not detail director remuneration), which would pay for 526 minimum wage jobs.

IMF head Christine Lagarde reminded the World Economic Forum this year that she had warned of the dangers of inequality at the same event in 2013 and had been ignored.

If we continue to ignore this imbalance, something has to give.

Andrew McGregorJohannesburg

