Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Reverse black education

05 June 2017 - 07:03
President Jacob Zuma. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
President Jacob Zuma says he doesn’t hate whites, but they can’t "have it all". Whites are far more prosperous than blacks, but this is due to their superior education.

The destruction of black education was the greatest evil of apartheid, but the ANC is not reversing this. We have the fourth-highest education spend of the top 60 countries — and the worst results.

An education revolution is the only way to close the wealth gap. Simply taking more from whites will achieve nothing but misery all round.

Willem Cronje Free State

