Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Outraged, don’t believe it

05 June 2017 - 07:00
Serge Belamant
Serge Belamant

It was widely reported that Allan Gray (shareholder) was "outraged" at the $8m severance payment to Net1 CEO Serge Belamant.

This is the first time they appear to have been outraged by Net1’s behaviour. They weren’t outraged at the atrocities Net1 was committing against our grants beneficiaries and perhaps only a bit upset and only when they were tackled head-on by Magda Wierzycka.

But now it’s their money at stake and they sure get upset, neh?

I know what I’m going to do.

James DrewVia e-mail

