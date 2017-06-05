LETTER: Citizenship is a right

I agree with some of the concerns raised by Stefanie de Saude regarding South African citizenship in her article ("Citizenship – It’s not who you are, it’s who you know", June 1).

Parliament looks to have relied on S3(3) of the Constitution which states "National legislation must provide for acquisition, loss and restoration of citizenship", when looking for ways to deprive South Africans of citizenship.

In the process they ignored s3(1) and s3(2) of the Constitution, which says that there is a common South African citizenship and that all citizens are equally entitled to the rights, benefits and obligations of citizenship.

The loss of citizenship when naturalising elsewhere is against constitutional values because when South Africans are stripped of citizenship, they are treated differently.

Citizens by birth or descent are entitled to re-enter the country as permanent residents and apply to resume their citizenship almost immediately. A naturalised South African is left with no right to enter or live in SA ever again.

A naturalised citizen also loses citizenship if they engage in conflict under the flag of another country that SA "does not support".

This is vaguely worded and clearly treats naturalised and birth or descent citizens differently (as well as being automatic deprivation of citizenship).

Most ridiculous of all is the requirement for people who wish to naturalise here to prove they have renounced their original citizenship if their country of origin does not allow dual citizenship.

Leaving aside why SA should care what the home country allows, this requirement can be impossible to fulfil.

Almost all countries in the world are signatories to UN conventions regarding statelessness (including SA) and should not allow someone to renounce their citizenship if it will leave them stateless for even a minute.

It all seems farcical to me.

Suhail SulemanClaremont