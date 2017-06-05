LETTER: ANC now just like Pirates

There are a few things in any society that must die before a country could be labelled a failed state. Muzzle media freedom, isolate NGOs, cast aspersions on the judiciary and allow Orlando Pirates to sink down the log to the point where it becomes the laughing stock of the nation. Well, Pirates closed the season at the bottom of the log.

There are reports of leaders of the governing alliance finding uninvited guests protesting on their doorsteps shouting unpleasant slogans.

There was a burglary at the office of the chief justice, the details of which we are still to understand. The parliamentary offices of the public broadcaster were broken into recently and the perpetrators are yet to be brought to book.

Without any doubt, SA is going through the most difficult period since 1994. It is easy to live with the dismal performance of Orlando Pirates, but these other incidents are deeply worrying.

As the leaders of the ANC prepare for their policy conference this month, they should be mindful of the uncertainties and fears gripping large parts of the country. It is very difficult to live with the underperformance of the ANC.

The local government elections last August showed what is possible. The recent by-elections in Nquthu confirmed that history alone is not enough to carry the ANC into the future.

The ANC must wake up to the reality that running a government is not a God-given right. Rather, it is based on the trust that people place on the party based on its policies, history and programme of action.

The country is in desperate need of quality leadership. The ANC can and should provide this leadership … now.

Fidel Hadebe Centurion