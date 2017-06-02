LETTER: The no-brainer ballot

Not a day goes by without SA having to face a gale of allegations, charges and, in most cases, vehement denials despite the mounds of evidence to the contrary, that the ANC-led government has with gross ineptitude run this country into the ground. Theft from every level of government on a grand scale. Banana Republic stuff!

We all know that President Jacob Zuma is a corrupt man and will do anything to stave off his inevitable demise.

It cannot come fast enough. I wonder how much time the man spends at his desk pretending to be interested in SA and not himself, his family, cronies and, of course, the Guptas.

Zuma is just the most standout of the vast army of ANC corruption that is leading SA towards failed statehood.

That the ANC chose at its recent NEC meeting to support the king of corruption makes it a no-brainer that it is fully behind Zuma. They are all reaping the rewards of the bleeding state.

The ANC cannot be fixed; it has failed us and must be removed from power as soon as possible.

It is not the only party that can manage SA; a broad coalition of pragmatic, skilled, experienced and honest South African men and women, of all races, can and will do a far better job than the corrupt ANC.

We have the power to remove Zuma and the ANC with our mighty ballots. We must just do it!

Dr Peter BakerParktown