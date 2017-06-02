LETTER: The future is electric

Here’s another thought on the building of a new oil refinery in SA. Prof Tony Seba, a transport economist at Stanford University, says that no more petrol or diesel vehicles will be built or sold anywhere in the world after 2025.

He may be out by a few years, but every major car maker in the world is already making or planning electric cars.

We’ll still need petrol for existing cars, though the demand will gradually fall away.

Building a refinery takes a long time, but there is a chance it may be completed before the world stops making petrol and diesel vehicles.

Janine MyburghPresident of the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry