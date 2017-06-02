LETTER: Petrol demand will slump

Electric vehicles are coming. Petrol-and diesel-engine vehicles will be in the minority worldwide before the end-of-life of a new refinery arrives, perhaps even by 2030. As they replace internal combustion engines, the demand for diesel and petrol will slump.

Even if electric vehicle adoption is slower in SA than in other countries, overseas refineries will then supply SA with their surplus production at cheaper prices.

Trust the government to repeat the mistakes of Medupi and Kusile – wasting billions on old technology.

Mark TurnerHartbeespoort Dam