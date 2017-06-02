LETTER: Our nonracial moral code

I value our nation’s moral code: our shared acceptance, our shared prosperity and our shared principles. Our moral code is above race classification and race identity.

Shining examples include Steve’s Dream Body Fitness gym in Sunninghill, where I sweat with housewives, Rivers Church in Sandton where we receive the gospel and revel in the delightful food court, Maboneng where colours and flavours and odd characters make us happy. In all of these we are one, and we share equally.

Which brings me to a curiosity. Life Grand Café in Waterfall Corner epitomises the nouveau riche: stylishly dressed ladies, metrosexual men, expensive sports cars — light-hearted fun in a cultured setting.

The crowd used to be balanced but on a recent Sunday afternoon, it was exclusively black. Why is this? The service is exemplary (and Zimbabwean), the food and drink is exquisite, the maître d’ was charming, inviting and simply delightful. An establishment par excellence.

My immediate reaction was whites are racist in staying away, believing their upper middle class position in society has been displaced by blacks.

I consulted friends of all races and realised it is more than this; it is not the colour of the skin which kept people away, but rather the moral code exhibited.

Is it tenderpreneurship, is it disdained flaunting of wealth, is it shameless arrogance? Whatever it was, it displayed something that touched upon our current political woes and the stealth coup d’état.

The slither of society on display did not fit our shared moral code.

Above all else, our moral code will pull us through our current political challenge.

Our moral code runs deep, it shares and spreads its wellness to those who cherish integrity.

I believe in our moral code.

Gideon VosJohannesburg